Property of Man Attached for Sheltering Terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

The immovable property of a man on Thursday was attached for allegedly sheltering terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

He was identified as Mehboob Ul Inam Shah, a resident of Nadihal village, they said.

The property was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for “wilfull" harbouring of terrorists, police said.