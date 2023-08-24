Trends :PM Modi G20 SummitHimachal RainsMonsoonManipur
Property of Man Attached for Sheltering Terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

Property of Man Attached for Sheltering Terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

The property was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for "wilfull" harbouring of terrorists, police said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 19:48 IST

Srinagar, India

The immovable property of a man on Thursday was attached for allegedly sheltering terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

    • He was identified as Mehboob Ul Inam Shah, a resident of Nadihal village, they said.

    The property was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for “wilfull" harbouring of terrorists, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 24, 2023, 19:48 IST
