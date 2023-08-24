Property of Man Attached for Sheltering Terrorists in J-K's Bandipora

The immovable property of a man on Thursday was attached for allegedly sheltering terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
He was identified as Mehboob Ul Inam Shah, a resident of Nadihal village, they said.
The property was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for “wilfull" harbouring of terrorists, police said.
first published: August 24, 2023, 19:48 IST
last updated: August 24, 2023, 19:48 IST