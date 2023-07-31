Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Proposal for Installing Tallest Flagpole at Imphal to Hoist Tricolour Received from Manipur: Govt

Proposal for Installing Tallest Flagpole at Imphal to Hoist Tricolour Received from Manipur: Govt

"A proposal for installation of the tallest flag pole at Imphal for hoisting the national flag has been received from the state government of Manipur," G Kishan Reddy said

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 21:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.(Representational Image/News18)
Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.(Representational Image/News18)

A proposal for the installation of the tallest flagpole at Imphal for hoisting the national flag has been received from the Manipur government, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether any proposal is pending with the government for the installation of the world’s tallest national flagpole, to which he replied in the affirmative.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Flaunt Their Love As They Watch 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • “A proposal for installation of the tallest flag pole at Imphal for hoisting the national flag has been received from the state government of Manipur," he said.

    “State government of Manipur has been asked to revisit their proposal and submit the details for consideration of Ministry of Culture," Reddy added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 31, 2023, 21:09 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 21:09 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App