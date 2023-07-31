Proposal for Installing Tallest Flagpole at Imphal to Hoist Tricolour Received from Manipur: Govt

A proposal for the installation of the tallest flagpole at Imphal for hoisting the national flag has been received from the Manipur government, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether any proposal is pending with the government for the installation of the world’s tallest national flagpole, to which he replied in the affirmative.