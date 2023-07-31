Protests Break Out In Rajasthan's Bhilwara After Boy Mixes Urine in Classmate's Water Bottle

Massive protests sparked in Rajasthan’s Luharia village in Bhilwara after a schoolboy allegedly mixed urine in the water bottle of a girl from another community. The female student of Government Senior Higher Secondary School allegedly mistakenly drank urine.

The girl also allegedly found a love letter inside her bag. The incident reportedly took place on Friday.

“After drinking from the bottle, she detected the foul odour upon which she complained. To her surprise, she also found a letter with “love you" written on it in her bag," the police official told India Today.

The school principal allegedly did not take any action on the complaint of the girl student which agitated locals and thus, angered people from the girl’s community and protested against the incident.

Here are visuals from the protest site.

When the school opened on Monday, the angry people complained to the Luharia police station in charge and the school principal locked the school.

The protest then turned violent and police had to resort to lathi-charge to calm the protesters down in Luharia village in Bhilwara. Visuals from the spot surfaced and went viral on social media.