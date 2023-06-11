Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
Proud to Serve Nation That's Marching Forward with Undeterred Resolve: PM Modi

The prime minister's remarks on Twitter with the hashtag '9YearsOfIndiaFirst' come amidst BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 11:59 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi said he is proud to serve a nation that is marching forward with undeterred resolve. (File Image: BJP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he is proud to serve a nation that is marching forward with undeterred resolve and asserted that every stride the country takes is a testament to the strength and spirit of the people.

    • The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter with the hashtag ‘9YearsOfIndiaFirst’ come amidst BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

    “Proud to serve a nation that’s marching forward with undeterred resolve. From multilateral platforms to Aatmanirbhar Bharat to ‘Make in India’, every stride is a testament to the strength and spirit of our people," Modi said in a tweet. The prime minister also shared a write-up on his government following a nation-first approach and prioritising national security.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

