ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C56 With 7 Singapore Satellite From Sriharikota Launch Pad

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched the Indian satellite PSLV-C56 with seven Singapore satellites including DS-SAR. ISRO Chairman S Somnath along with officials was present at the launch.

DS-SAR is a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, the primary satellite along with six co-passenger satellites in a dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Ltd.

NewSpace India Ltd is the commercial arm of ISRO and this satellite launch operation is a commercial project for customers in Singapore.

This is ISRO’s second huge campaign this month after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 mission which was launched on July 14.

What is PSLV-C56/DS-SAR Mission?

PSLV-C56 / DS-SAR is the dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for ST Engineering. Under this, the 360 kg DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.

The satellite would primarily be used to support the imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.

According to ISRO, its trusted workhorse PSLV is the right partner for its ability to successfully place satellites into the intended orbit. This is the 58th flight of PSLV and the 17th vehicle with Core Alone Configuration on Sunday’s mission.

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries. This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all weather day and night coverage, and is capable of imaging at 1 metre resolution at full polarimetry, PTI reported.

Other six satellites