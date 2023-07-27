Publish QR Codes With Ads or Face Rs 50,000 Fine, MahaRERA Tells Housing Developers | Exclusive

Beginning August 1, it will be mandatory for all residential real estate developers to publish a QR code that carries complete details of the project along with ads published or released in Maharashtra, failing which they will be fined up to Rs 50,000.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha RERA) had ordered property developers in May to publish QR codes along with advertisements. The authority will monitor compliance beginning August. Once a developer is fined for failing to publish the QR code, they will have 10 days to rectify the same in another ad. Further non-compliance shall result in harsher action.

MahaRERA has also made it clear to all developers that the QR code should be boldly legible in all advertisements. People earlier used to visit the MahaRERA website to get details of a particular project, but to make the process and experience more convenient, the regulatory body ordered developers to publish QR codes along with their ads.

MahaRERA has been allotting QR codes to all new residential projects since March. Later, to streamline the process, it also issued QR codes for residential projects that were registered before March.