Puducherry Govt Makes Wearing Masks Compulsory in Public Places

The Puducherry administration on Friday made mask wearing compulsory in the union territory with immediate effect owing to the rise in number of Covid-19 cases.

District Collector E Vallavan said with the union territory currently witnessing a surge in coronavirus positive cases, the territorial administration has enforced with immediate effect a slew of precautionary measures “to minimise the risk of increase in transmission of Covid-19 in the coming days."

Vallavan, who is Member-Secretary of the Executive committee of the Disaster Management Authority here, told reporters “public shall compulsory wear masks in public places, on the beach road, parks and theatres."

He said the government has also issued an order enforcing the “precautionary measures in the whole of the Union Territory of Puducherry with immediate effect and there would be focus on test, track, treat and vaccination." Vallavan said the public “should adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour of wearing masks maintaining hand hygiene and physical distancing enforced in the while of the Union Territory of Puducherry." Wearing of mask is compulsory in public places, on beach road, parks and theatres, he added.

Staff working in hospitals, hotels, bars, restaurants, liquor shops, hospitality and entertainment sectors, government offices and commercial establishments should compulsorily wear masks, the Collector said.

“Hundred per cent vaccination should be ensured in all government offices and private establishments." Vallavan said “all educational institutions in the Union Territory should scrupulously follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ensure cent per cent vaccination. Students, teachers and other staff should wear masks compulsorily." “Since Class X public examinations are being held currently, the authorities concerned should ensure that the examination halls are properly sanitised. Sanitisers should be available at each examination hall for the use by students," he added.

Meanwhile, Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release on Friday that the number of active cases in the union territory stood at 206 (seven patients in hospitals and 199 in home isolation), He said the test positivity rate today was 9.65 per cent. One woman patient hailing from Karaikal who had brain tumour as co-morbidity died of Covid-19 at JIPMER here a few days ago.

