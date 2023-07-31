Puducherry: Migrant Worker Loses Rs 50K as Job of 'Impregnating Women' Turns Out to be Fake

A 34-year-old migrant worker from Nepal lost Rs 50,000 in Puducherry’s Mahe after he took up a job for impregnating childless married women. The victim, who was enticed for ‘an additional income’ has been working as a room boy at a lodge for 15 years.

According to police, he allegedly got a call from a fertility clinic with a job offer, back in June. The ‘executive’ of the clinic asked him if he was interested in taking up a job of impregnating childless married women and offered him Rs 5 lakh per case. He further added that a client had given a task with Rs 25 lakh and if he took up the assignment, he would get Rs 5 lakh. The migrant worker consented immediately and soon received a screenshot which said that Rs 5 lakh has been transferred to his bank account.

Following this incident, the youth received a text message from the ‘clinic’ saying he needed to transfer Rs 49,500 back for ‘processing his application for the job’. Without waiting for a moment, he transferred the money instantly through the QR code that he had received from the clinic.