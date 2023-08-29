Puducherry Students Create Massive Sand Sculpture To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3’s Success

India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission witnessed the successful soft landing on the moon’s south pole last Wednesday, on August 24 at 6:04 pm. With this achievement in space science, India has made history. The citizens’ excitement after this feat is visible across the country. Taking pride in the achievement, the countrymen have been celebrating in various creative ways. Students of Ariyankuppam Bharathiar University recently hailed the successful lunar mission by sculpting sand art in Puducherry. They have made the sand sculpture of Vikram Lander and rover Pragyan, along with the Indian Flag. Arts students from the university, Akashkumar, Charlie, Hemavathy, Satya, Srilekha, Subramani, Yogesh and Jano Peranandus, made this sand sculpture. It is 15 by 12 feet long, with a height of 6 feet. The tourists and locals have been hailing the students for their artwork.

Earlier, world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik had sent his best wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), before its landing on the moon and shared a sand art that was created in Puri’s (Orissa) beach by his students.

https://twitter.com/sudarsansand/status/1693979945662570848

The Padma Shri recipient who was in Denver, Colorado, in the USA, shared another miniature sand sculpture after Chandrayaan 3’s mission was a success. “Jai Ho, ISRO, all the best! My miniature sand sculpture at Denver, Colorado in the USA, with the message “Jai Ho" for wishing for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3. I have used 25 KG sand in 45 minutes to create this art," he wrote in the caption of the tweet.