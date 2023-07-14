Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » Pune: Fire Breaks out at Cloth Factory Godown, No Casualties Reported

Pune: Fire Breaks out at Cloth Factory Godown, No Casualties Reported

As many as 15 fire tenders and water tankers have rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are underway

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 10:47 IST

Pune (Poona) [Poona], India

Visuals from the scene showed thick black smoke emerging from the building. (Image/News18)
Visuals from the scene showed thick black smoke emerging from the building. (Image/News18)

A fire broke out in a cloth factory godown in Pune on Friday morning. The fire brigade control room received a call about the fire at 8.15 am. As many as 15 fire tenders and water tankers have rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are underway. Visuals from the scene showed thick black smoke emerging from the building.

According to reports, the fire broke out in a godown storing furnishing materials and clothes located at Yewalewadi in Pune’s Kondhwa Budruk.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • “Twelve fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the scene and efforts to control the fire are currently underway," a fire brigade official was quoted by PTI as saying.

    No casualties have been reported so far. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 14, 2023, 09:47 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 10:47 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App