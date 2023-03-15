Home » India » Pune: Man Found Hanging, Son, Wife Found Dead with Polybags Around Faces; Murder-suicide Suspected

Pune: Man Found Hanging, Son, Wife Found Dead with Polybags Around Faces; Murder-suicide Suspected

When cops entered the apartment, they found the man, Sudipto, hanging from the ceiling while his wife and the child were found dead with polythene bags wrapped around their faces

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 11:38 IST

Pune, India

The deceased were identified as Sudipto Ganguly, his wife Priyanka and son Tanishka. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The deceased were identified as Sudipto Ganguly, his wife Priyanka and son Tanishka. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A 44-year-old software professional allegedly killed his wife and eight-year-old son and later died by suicide. The three were found dead in their flat in Aundh area of Pune on Wednesday, police said.

Police said it seemed as if the man had first killed his wife and son and then hanged himself. The deceased were identified as Sudipto Ganguly, his wife Priyanka and son Tanishka.

“As the deceased couple was not responding to phone calls, Sudipto’s brother who lives in Bengaluru asked a friend to visit the house. After finding the flat locked, he filed a missing persons complaint," said an official of Chatushringi police station.

But police then found that the couple’s mobile phones seemed to be inside the flat as per location data.

After gaining entry inside by using a duplicate key, police found Sudipto hanging from the ceiling while his wife and the child were found dead with polythene bags wrapped around their faces. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official said.

Sudipto had left his job with a software firm to start his own business, he said, adding that further probe was on.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: March 15, 2023, 17:51 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 11:38 IST
