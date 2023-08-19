Pune ISIS Module: NIA Finds Nachans Learnt IED-making, Went to Mumbai with Explosive Material | Exclusive

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Al Sufa module and Islamic State (ISIS) module terror cases has found that the two accused arrested from Padgha—Aakif Nachan and Shamil Nachan—attended training sessions in Pune along with others about how to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sources told CNN-News18 on Friday. The two also travelled from Padgha to Pune and then to Mumbai with explosive material, they added.

“They purchased chemical powder and explosive material while travelling from Padgha to Pune. They assembled the explosive chemical substance in Pune and brought it to Mumbai. The vehicle used for travel by them in 2022 has been recovered by the agency," said a senior NIA officer.

The officer added that they were using six types of processes for making bombs.

Advertisement

The NIA is now trying to ascertain where the explosive substance brought to Mumbai was kept. The agency also suspects that there was a larger conspiracy, and is investigating whether any blasts were planned in Mumbai.

So far, the agency has traced two phone numbers, which the accused were using with different identities, and the statements of those under whose names the connections were registered have been recorded.

“Multiple email IDs were used for communication; some are fake while others are authentic. Multiple social media accounts were also used," the officer added.

The NIA also conducted a raid at the residence of Shamil Nachan on Thursday where it allegedly found digital evidence and incriminating material.

“The accused were taking orders from Khalifa (head of ISIS). Documents have been recovered to that effect from the raid," the officer added.

Also, according to an FIR of the agency exclusively accessed by CNN-News18, Aakif Nachan, Tabish Nasser Siddiqui, and others arrested over ISIS links hatched a conspiracy to further the terrorist activities of the group, disturb the unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty of the country, as well as wage a war against the Government of India.