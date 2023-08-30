Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » India » Pune: 4 Dead in Massive Fire at Electric Hardware Store; Short Circuit Behind Blaze

Pune: 4 Dead in Massive Fire at Electric Hardware Store; Short Circuit Behind Blaze

The fire took broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday due to short circuit.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 11:04 IST

Pune, India

The fire reportedly broke out at an electronics and hardware store in Pune in the wee hours of Wednesday. (PTI)
The fire reportedly broke out at an electronics and hardware store in Pune in the wee hours of Wednesday. (PTI)

Four of a family people have lost their lives in a massive fire at a electronics and hardware store at Purnanagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra’s Pune. The fire took broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday due to short circuit.

“A fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today. We can confirm four deaths in the incident," an official of the Fire Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said, while speaking to news agency ANI.  Officials said that the shop was completely gutted in the fire.

Advertisement

“So far, bodies of four people, who were sleeping on the mezzanine of the hardware shop located on the building’s ground floor, have been recovered, a fire official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.

The blaze has been extinguished and cooling process is on, he said.

top videos
  • Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Shines In Atlee's Film; Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Dazzle

    • Officials said a short-circuit may have caused the fire. However, an investigation is on, they added.

    The deceased have been identified as Chimnaram Chowdhary (48), Namrata Chimnaram Chowdhary (40), Bhavesh Chowdhary (15) and Sachin Choudhary (13), the officials said.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 30, 2023, 09:42 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 11:04 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App