Pune: 4 Dead in Massive Fire at Electric Hardware Store; Short Circuit Behind Blaze

Four of a family people have lost their lives in a massive fire at a electronics and hardware store at Purnanagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra’s Pune. The fire took broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday due to short circuit.

“A fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential building around 5 am today. We can confirm four deaths in the incident," an official of the Fire Department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said, while speaking to news agency ANI. Officials said that the shop was completely gutted in the fire.

Advertisement

“So far, bodies of four people, who were sleeping on the mezzanine of the hardware shop located on the building’s ground floor, have been recovered, a fire official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.

The blaze has been extinguished and cooling process is on, he said.