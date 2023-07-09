Pune Techie Duped Of Rs 91 Lakh In Cyber Scam By Woman He Met On Matrimonial Site

A techie based out of Maharashtra’s Pune lost Rs 91.75 lakh after getting scammed by a woman whom he met on a matrimonial site. The 33-year-old victim met the woman in February this year and got lured be her into investing a huge sum of money into a digital trading platform with assurances of marrying him.

The man has lodged a complaint at the Dehu Road police station, following which the woman and her associates have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and various Sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, as per an Indian Express report.

As per the report, the inception of this fraudulent activity started back in February when the man transferred around Rs 86 lakh to different bank accounts as per the woman’s instructions.

Advertisement

This money consisted of the amount that he took as a loan and also his personal savings, the report said.

The woman subsequently asked the man to invest Rs 10 lakh more when he told her about not getting any returns. As per the IE report, he later transferred Rs 3.95 lakh and Rs 1.8 lakh in the hope of getting a return. However, when that didn’t happen he realised that he was getting conned.

Online fraud has been on a steady rise in the last few years and several incidents of people being duped through dating and matrimonial sites are now prevalent. Most of these cases involve promises of returns through investments and people often fall prey to losing huge amounts of their hard-earned money.

Another Pune Man Loses Over RS 30 Lakhs Via Part-Time Job Offer