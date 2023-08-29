Pune: Water Supply to be Affected for Two Days This Week | Here's Why

The water supply in Pune will be affected this week for two days due to some repair and maintenance work by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that the supply will be interrupted from Thursday (August 31) till late Friday (September 1), Indian Express reported.

According to PMC Water Supply Department in-charge Annirudha Pawaskar, urgent repair and maintenance work will be undertaken by the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company at its substations.

Affected Areas

The supply will be restricted in Parvati, Cantonment, Holkar, Warje, SNDT, Vadgaon and Bhama Askhed areas.

Pawaskar said water purification plants will be closed in the wake of repair work by the power utility.

The official said the supply will be cut on August 31 and would be restored at low pressure on Friday.