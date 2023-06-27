Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » Pune: Woman Attacked by Man With A Machete; Locals Save Her | VIDEO

Pune: Woman Attacked by Man With A Machete; Locals Save Her | VIDEO

In the video, which is being widely shared online, the accused can be seen running behind a masked woman in an attempt to attack her with a machete. The accused has been arrested

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 20:11 IST

Pune Cantonment (Pune Camp), India

The video shows that the man hits her in the back. (Screengrab/Twitter)
The video shows that the man hits her in the back. (Screengrab/Twitter)

Shocking visuals of a man chasing a woman with a machete or koyta in an attempt to assault her in Pune emerged causing massive outrage among social media users. The woman was later rescued by the locals.

According to NDTV, the man, who can be seen attacking the woman, has been identified as Shantanu Laxman Jadhav while the victim is 20-year-old Priti Ramchandra.

In the video, which is being widely shared online, the accused can be seen running behind a masked woman in an attempt to attack her with a machete. The woman, who was running to save her life, then strumbled and falls on the ground when he was overpowered by the locals and handed over to the cops, NDTV reported.

Watch the video!

The video also shows that the man hits her in the back. The incident is from the Sadashiv Peth area.

In order to save the woman, the locals began to throw objects at the armed man to repel him and finally managed to restrain him.

The man was later handed over to the police and an investigation has been launched. The police also said that the case seems to be motivated due to one-sided feelings.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune, Sandeep Singh Gill told NDTV that the attacker has been arrested and charged with an attempt to murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code).

    • According to the victim’s mother, the man who attacked the woman had been harassing their daughter.

    “We had also complained to the man’s father, despite this he tried to kill our daughter today," the mother added.

    first published: June 27, 2023, 20:11 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 20:11 IST
