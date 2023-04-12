Bathinda: 4 Army Jawans Killed in Firing at Military Station, Punjab Police Say Terror Angle Unlikely

At least four four army jawans were killed in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station in Punjab in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The state police dismissed the terror angle in the case and termed it a “fratricidal incident", as the attack was not from the outside. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

The firing was reported at 4:35 am, following which the station quick reaction teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed, the Army said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked for full details of the incident.

Advertisement

“It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported," Army’s statement read.

The area continues to be sealed off and Army is doing a joint investigation with Punjab Police to establish the facts of the case.

“All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," Army said.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over the phone, “It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident".

According to police, Army personnel might be behind this incident, as Army is not allowing local police to enter the cantonment area.

Police, who were earlier denied entry into the Cantt area, were later permitted to visit the incident site.

Advertisement

Earlier, police said all the entry gates of Army Cantt have been closed to bar their entry. They also informed that about two days ago, one Insas Rifle had also gone missing along with 28 Cartridges at the Military Station.

Read all the Latest India News here