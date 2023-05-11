Amritsar: 3 Blasts Near Golden Temple in A Week; Ex-govt Employee Among Suspects Nabbed, Say Sources

A loud sound was heard near Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar around midnight, third in the last few days. The loud sound was reportedly heard near Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas near Golden Temple in Amritsar.

This is the third suspected blast in under seven days. Police reached the spot and is investigating the matter. The fresh blast comes after two explosions rocked Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple on Saturday (May 6) and Monday (May 8).

According to reliable intelligence sources, the recent explosions were masterminded by two individuals, one of whom was identified as a former government employee. The motive behind the blast was to convey a strong message against alleged anti-Sikh activities in the country, sources said.

It is important to note that the accused individual is not affiliated with the pro-Khalistani movement but is known for his extreme radical views. In addition to highlighting issues related to the Sikh community, his intention was to protest against the use of tobacco near the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) on Amritpal Singh.

During the initial blast, the former government employee had attached a letter addressed to the authorities, but unfortunately, it was destroyed in the explosion. As part of the ongoing investigation, three individuals who sold pottash to the accused have been apprehended. However, it has been confirmed that these sellers were unaware of the intended purpose behind the purchase.

What Punjab Cops Said

Punjab Police DGP announced on Thursday morning that the cases of low-intensity explosions in Amritsar have been solved, resulting in the arrest of five individuals. In a press conference, the Punjab DGP stated that firecracker explosives were used in the blasts.

During the presser, the police revealed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to further investigate the incidents and uncover the conspiracy behind the recent explosions. They also disclosed that the accused had utilized energy drink cans and metallic tiffins to contain the explosive material.

According to the police, it is believed that the perpetrators chose the vicinity of the Golden Temple for the blasts due to its convenient accessibility. The authorities also stated that the same modus operandi was employed in all three explosions.

What Had Happened

According to sources, police have two suspects - a man and a woman - into custody after police received a call of a blast that is said to have taken place at around 12:15-12:30 AM on Thursday.

Sources said some explosives have been found in the bag of the man taken into custody by the police. Some injections have also been recovered from the bags of the two taken into custody.

“A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am, there’s a possibility that it could be another explosion. It’s being verified and is yet to be confirmed. Suspects are being rounded up, probe on," news agency ANI quoted Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh as saying.

Meanwhile, a top intelligence source told CNN-News18 that the explosions near Punjab’s Golden Temple within a span of 30 hours between May 6 and May 8 could be a result of a commercial dispute.

One person was injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday morning, close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6 (Saturday). One person was injured and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in the blast on May 6.

“It is possibly a commercial dispute. Low-intensity blasts have been reported at the same place. But we are not ruling out terror angle," said the source.

“Data from the area has been picked up about the two blasts within 30 hours and agencies are getting the details," he added.