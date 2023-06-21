Punjab Assembly Passes Bill Amending Process to Select State Police Chief amid Opposition Protest

In a controversial move, the Punjab Police Rules Amendment Bill (2023) was passed by the assembly on Tuesday, which gives powers to the state government to appoint the police chief instead of routing it through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as mandated by a Supreme Court ruling.

The Bill was passed amid opposition by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) while Congress MLAs were not present in the House after they had walked out earlier in the day.

SAD legislature party head Manpreet Singh Ayali said they oppose the amendment as the incumbent government wants to keep its favorite officer as director general of police (DGP) instead of basing the decision on merit and following the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court.

As per the Amendment Bill, the state police chief will be picked from a short list of eligible officers by an empanelment committee of experts chosen by the Punjab government.

The committee would consist of six members. The chairman would be a retired Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The other members would be the chief secretary of Punjab, a nominee of the UPSC, the chairman or nominee of the Punjab Public Service Commission, the administrative secretary of the department of home affairs and justice of Punjab, and a retired DGP who has served as the head of the Punjab police.

The committee will prepare a panel of three senior-most officers out of the pool of eligible officers based on the criteria of length of service, good record, range of experience, and merit. Further, the state government shall appoint the DGP (head of the force) from the three short-listed officers.

The DGP will have a fixed tenure of two years, irrespective of his date of superannuation. However, he can be relieved earlier if there is “an initiation of any action against him or her under the All India Services(Discipline and Appeal rules, 1969 or conviction in a criminal case/framing of charges in a corruption case".