Amritsar: Punjab BJP’s SC Morcha General Secretary Shot at by 2 Men on Bike, Jaw Pierced by Bullet

Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle allegedly shot at Balwinder Gill, who is the Punjab BJP’s SC Morcha general secretary, near his residence in Jandiala Guru area near Amritsar on Sunday. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by his family members.

According to police, a bullet pierced his jaw. Senior police officials, including Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh reached the spot and started an investigation.

Police said Gill was at home in the evening when two persons on a bike arrived and rang the doorbell. The men shot him in the face and fled. Footage from CCTV cameras in the area is being scanned to find clues about the assailants, police added.

