Trends :Atiq AhmedHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Wife
Home » India » Amritsar: Punjab BJP’s SC Morcha General Secretary Shot at by 2 Men on Bike, Jaw Pierced by Bullet

Amritsar: Punjab BJP’s SC Morcha General Secretary Shot at by 2 Men on Bike, Jaw Pierced by Bullet

The BJP leader was rushed to a nearby private hospital by his family after two unidentified persons arrived at his home in Amritsar and fired shots at his face and escaped

Advertisement

Reported By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 00:05 IST

Chandigarh, India

Senior police officials, including Amritsar rural SSP Satinder Singh, reached the spot and began a probe.(Representational image: Shutterstock)
Senior police officials, including Amritsar rural SSP Satinder Singh, reached the spot and began a probe.(Representational image: Shutterstock)

Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle allegedly shot at Balwinder Gill, who is the Punjab BJP’s SC Morcha general secretary, near his residence in Jandiala Guru area near Amritsar on Sunday. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by his family members.

According to police, a bullet pierced his jaw. Senior police officials, including Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police Satinder Singh reached the spot and started an investigation.

Police said Gill was at home in the evening when two persons on a bike arrived and rang the doorbell. The men shot him in the face and fled. Footage from CCTV cameras in the area is being scanned to find clues about the assailants, police added.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Swati BhanSwati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning ove...Read More

first published: April 17, 2023, 00:03 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 00:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures