Punjab CM Approves Release of Reports Submitted Before HC on Police-Drug Trafficker Nexus in Public Domain

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given his consent to bring all sealed reports into the public domain that establish a link between police officers and drug traffickers. This is seen as a significant move to increase transparency regarding drug-related offenses in Punjab.

Mann announced the decision on Twitter and revealed that the three reports, dated February 1, 2018, March 15, 2018, and May 8, 2018, submitted by a Special Investigating Team, along with other reports related to the issue, will be made public.

This decision will be conveyed to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday when the plea seeking action against those involved in the illicit drug trade comes up for hearing.

Moreover, the government will recommend taking strict action against those, who are involved in the illegal drug trade. This decision was taken after the court was informed during the last hearing that no action was being taken against those held guilty in the reports.

During the last hearing of the case last month, the HC handed over copies of these reports to the government.

