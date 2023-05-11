Punjab: Gas Leak Near School in Nangal, Several Students & Teachers Hospitalised

Several students and teachers at a school in Punjab’s Nangal fell unconscious after a gas leakage nearby on Thursday. Some children and teachers complained of nausea and breathing difficulty.

The affected teachers and students were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Nangal. The source of the gas leak is suspected to be two large industrial units that are near the school.

The school has been closed and the situation is being monitored.

This incident comes days after 11 people, including two children, were killed in a gas leak incident in Giaspura area of Punjab’s Ludhiana.

Punjab Education minister Harjot Singh Bains took to Twitter over the gas leak near school and said all the ambulances of the district are being stationed at the incident site.

“There has been news of gas leakage in Nangal. Keeping in mind the precaution, all the ambulances of the district are being stationed at the incident site. I wish the health of all my city dwellers. No need to panic. I myself am reaching the spot soon," he said.