Punjab: Insta 'Influencer' Held Over Extortion, Blackmail Complaint by Ludhiana-based Bizman

Police sources said that the woman, who has 131k followers on Instagram and over three accounts on the platform, had been extorting money from people after sending them follow requests and her videos

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 14:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Punjab Police has arrested an Instagram “influencer" over a complaint by a man who alleged that she has links with gangsters and was constantly threatening him to demand extortion.

Police sources said that the woman, who has 131k followers on Instagram and over three accounts on the platform, had been extorting money from people after sending them follow requests and her videos. The woman faces multiple blackmailing cases, police said.

A Ludhiana-based businessman had filed a complaint with the police alleging that a woman has been calling him from different numbers for a long time, threatening and blackmailing him and demanding money.

“She used to trap influential people and blackmail them. It has also come to the fore in the investigation that many more people are involved in this, who shall be nabbed soon," sources said.

The woman, who cops believe is a resident of Sangrur, is often seen in luxury cars and has been active on social media for the past two years. According to police, Jasneet is currently residing in a rented accommodation in Mohali’s Sector 88.

first published: April 04, 2023, 14:05 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 14:10 IST
