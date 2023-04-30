Ludhiana Gas Leak: Children Among 11 Dead, District Admin Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation

At least 11 people, including two children, were killed and many others are feared trapped inside a factory in the Giaspura area of Punjab’s Ludhiana after a gas leak on Sunday. The leak was first noticed around 7.15 am.

Four more persons, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, and the area has been sealed.

The area has been cordoned off and a rescue operation is underway. NDRF teams have been rushed to the site along with a team of doctors and a fire brigade

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the incident while the Ludhiana Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons.

Advertisement

Police said five females and six males were among the dead.

After the incident, the district administration announced Rs 2 lakh compensation each for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those who were taken ill in the incident.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said gas contamination might be the reason behind the leak. “11 deaths confirmed till now…In all likelihood, there is some gas contamination which has happened…It is quite likely that maybe some chemical reacted with methane in manholes…All of this is being verified. NDRF is retrieving samples," Malik said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh Bains said, “A broken manhole has been found in the area and there was a strong smell emanating from it. There is a possibility that the chemical has been poured into the sewerage from that point".

The cause behind the leak has not been established yet. An investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Locals in the Giaspura area complained of breathing difficulties and said the bodies of those who died in the incident turned blue, an ANI report mentioned. The area has been vacated by the administration.

President Droupadi Murmu said she was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Ludhiana gas leak incident and expressed her condolences to the bereaved families.

Advertisement

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people, including children and women, in the accident in Ludhiana. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to all those affected," Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief at the loss of lives and said the NDRF team is engaged in relief work.

Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the incident of the gas leak in Ludhiana and assured that all possible help is being extended to the affected. “Police, Administration and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected," Mann said.

Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condoled the deaths in the Ludhiana factory gas leak. “As the tragedy unfolds in Ludhiana where a gas leak has claimed 11 lives, including 2 children, I express my deep condolences with the bereaved families. May Gurusahab grant eternal peace to the departed souls. Also, pray for the speedy recovery of affected survivors," Badal tweeted.

Read all the Latest India News here