Punjab: NRI Affairs Min Demands IELTS Be Made Part of Education System to Tackle Fake Centres Issue

The NRI Affairs Minister in Punjab has demanded that IELTS should be made part of the education system to tackle the problem of fraudulent IELTS centres facilitating unauthorized migration.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, the NRI Affairs Minister in the Bhagwant Mann government, said, “Soon, I am going to appeal to the Chief Minister to make IELTS a part of the education system in Punjab."

IELTS or International English Language Testing System is the English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration.

Dhaliwal also emphasized the prevalence of IELTS centres in Punjab, saying, “Today there are more IELTS centres than grocery shops in Punjab. They are robbing people, in every village and small town, these centres are making money in the name of IELTS."

Advertisement

He believes that incorporating IELTS into Punjab’s education system would put a stop to this exploitation.

Dhaliwal further announced his intention to conduct an inquiry into all the IELTS centres in the state, aiming to identify the fake ones operating without proper documentation and extorting large sums from unsuspecting individuals.

He added, “I am also going to call a meeting of the department concerning this."

Every month, hundreds of Punjabi youth venture abroad with IELTS certificates in search of employment opportunities. In many cases, their families resort to selling their land or taking out substantial loans to finance their journeys.

Dhaliwal pointed out the role of fake IELTS centres in these situations, saying, “Hundreds of fake IELTS centres in the state play a major role in this."

Dhaliwal also raised concerns about Punjabis living abroad, stating, “After the farmers’ protest, Punjabis living in Canada are not given visas to travel to India, their home. Punjabis living in the US as American citizens are not allowed to buy land for farming in Punjab."

The minister expressed his intention to address these issues in a meeting with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.