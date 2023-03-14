Home » India » Punjab Police Says Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's 'TV Interview' Not Recorded Inside Jail

Punjab Police Says Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's 'TV Interview' Not Recorded Inside Jail

In the purported interview, Bishnoi claimed that his aide Goldy Brar had killed Moosewala to avenge the murder of Vicky Muddukhera

Advertisement

Reported By: Swati Bhan

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 23:59 IST

Chandigarh, India

DRI had received intelligence about drugs being smuggled by a traveller coming from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to Mumbai. (Representational photo: Reuters)
DRI had received intelligence about drugs being smuggled by a traveller coming from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to Mumbai. (Representational photo: Reuters)

A purported TV interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, from inside high-security Bathinda jail has triggered a row. The Punjab Police have called it “baseless" and threatened to take action against those trying to “malign" the image of the prison authorities.

A TV news channel aired the purported interview in which it claimed that Bishnoi had given the interview from inside the high-security prison.

In the interview, the gangster claimed that his aide Goldy Brar had killed Moosewala to avenge the murder of Vicky Muddukhera. He also made several other claims during the interview, including how the arms were procured from Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Issuing a statement, Punjab police called the purported TV interview “baseless" and said the video was not recorded either from Bhatinda jail or from any other prison in the state.

RELATED NEWS

“It has come to notice that a private TV news channel has aired an interview of prisoner Lawrence Bishnoi purportedly from inside a Jail. Rumours are making rounds that the interview was recorded from inside Bhatinda Jail. This is to clarify that the rumours are baseless and that this video is not from either Bhatinda jail where the prisoner is currently confined or from any other jail in Punjab," the police said.

The statement added, “It is further clarified that this prisoner is at present confined in the high-security zone of Bathinda Jail where strict surveillance is kept over his activities 24×7. If anyone is caught spreading fake news maligning the image of Punjab Prisons administration, action as per law shall be initiated."

Meanwhile, Bathinda jail superintendent BN Negi said that the purported interview of Bishnoi was not from Bathinda jail as jammers are installed in the premises.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Swati BhanSwati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning ove...Read More

first published: March 14, 2023, 23:45 IST
last updated: March 14, 2023, 23:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Are The Newest BFFs In B-town, Check Out The Duo's Latest Pictures

+18PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Helen, Bobby Deol, Nandita Mahtani, Karan Mehta Seen Arriving For Alanna Panday's Mehendi Function, See Pics