Punjab Rains: Chandigarh Sees Record Rainfall, Boats Out in Dera Bassi | WATCH

Incessant overnight rain turned many low-lying areas in Punjab into a horror story, with severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. For the second consecutive day, rains lashed Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Rupnagar and Patiala. In Chandigarh, the highest rainfall was recorded on a single day in July, breaking a 23-year-old record.

In some places, water entered houses causing inconvenience to the people. A flood-like situation was seen in a private housing colony located in Punjab’s Dera Bassi, where boats and tractors were used to rescue locals stuck in their houses following the incessant rains.

A video of a posh area in Dera Bassi is doing rounds on social media, where people can be seen leaving their high rise building in boats and tractor trollies to a safer location, as swollen rain-fed water from the Ghaggar River entered fields, inundating large swathes of land.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, also continued to receive heavy showers. Chandigarh on Sunday recorded the highest rainfall on a single day in July, setting a record in 23 years. It saw 322 mm of rain in 24 hours.

The city previously recorded the highest-ever rainfall of 262 mm on July 18, 2000.

After continuous rain, the authorities opened floodgates of the man-made Sukhna Lake as the water level reached 1,162.54 ft. The Sukhna Choe carries the excess water of the lake to the Ghaggar River.

With the water release, there was a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas of Baltana and Zirakpur towns.

The police have advised the public to avoid the road from Kishangarh village towards Sukhna Lake and Shastri Nagar in Manimajra owing to waterlogging.

Several low-lying areas of Chandigarh were waterlogged with underpasses submerged. A large number of residents reported uprooting of trees, damaging of private property and rain water entering their houses.