Punjab Rains: NDRF Starts Night Rescue Operation After 34 People Get Stranded in Jalandhar Village

With some villages in Punjab’s Jalandhar district stranded in flood water due to continuous heavy rains, the District Administration launched a night rescue operation to save people in stranded in Janiyan near Gidderpindi.

District Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal continues to monitor the drive, as official agencies ensured proper coordination between various rescue teams.

“Nearly 34 people are stuck in their homes in the Janiyan village, and therefore a night rescue was ordered immediately," DC Sarangal told News18.

“NDRF teams were immediately rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched in the village," he added.

The NRDF teams have successfully started to rescue people through motor boats by reaching out to them at their respective homes.

Sarangal added that the administration was committed to saving precious lives of people from this situation and all out efforts were being made in this cause.

Officers of Jalandhar Administration have been stationed at flood-prone areas since last night and rescue operations were launched at several locations.

The monsoon rainfall wreaked havoc in parts of north India on Monday, with rains continued in Punjab.