Punjab: Security Tightened Near Golden Temple Ahead of Op Bluestar Anniversary, 3,500 Cops Deployed

In light of recent low-intensity explosions near the Golden Temple and a hoax bomb call, stringent security measures have been placed ahead of the 39th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar’ on Monday to prevent untoward incidents.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) (ADGP) Arpit Shukla chaired a meeting of senior police officials to review the security arrangements in the holy city, with a special emphasis on the Golden Temple complex.

Shukla said strict action would be taken against those spreading rumours and trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the state. “Criminal cases would be lodged against anyone who spreads rumours and fake information leading to panic and tension among the people to harm the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab," the ADGP said.

A youth was arrested by the police on Saturday after making a hoax bomb threat call regarding the Golden Temple. He contacted the police control room and falsely claimed that four bombs had been placed near the sacred Sikh shrine, officials said. The call triggered a high alert status for the Punjab Police and an extensive search operation, accompanied by a bomb disposal squad was launched. However, no explosive device was found.

Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Majith Mandi area, was subsequently arrested after the call was traced back to a stolen mobile phone. The police registered a case against him.

The ADGP stated that four paramilitary force companies have been deployed in Amritsar in addition to a heavy presence of police forces throughout the state.

Police officials have been directed to ensure the functioning of CCTV cameras installed at religious sites and other vulnerable locations. The police social media teams have been instructed to monitor the content shared on various social media platforms which could be used by unscrupulous elements to disrupt the peaceful environment of the state.

Apart from deployment of four companies of paramilitary forces, over 3,500 cops from various units such as the Rapid Action Force, Armed Reserve Police, Punjab Armed Police, Special Operation Group, SWAT team, and tear gas teams assigned to ensure the security arrangements.

The ADGP further said 68 checking points have been set up for round-the-clock surveillance and patrolling parties have been deployed in congested areas.