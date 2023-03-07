Punjab Takes 159 Days to Settle a Public Complaint, Maharashtra Has Highest Pendency: Centre’s Report

Punjab takes as long as 159 days on an average to settle a public complaint while Telangana takes just 15 days against the Centre’s advised timeframe of a month. Maharashtra has the maximum pendency of public grievances as revealed in a Centre’s report on public grievances in states.

The Centre receives complaints from the public on a centralised portal and transfers those to the respective state governments. As on date, nearly 1.99 lakh public grievances are pending with various states while around 65,000 grievances are pending with central government ministries and departments. The Centre has stipulated a time limit of 30 days to settle a grievance.

A report by the Centre, however, shows that Punjab took as long as 159 days on an average to dispose of a public complaint that was forwarded to it by the Centre. This was derived from the record of 10,884 complaints disposed of by Punjab recently. The Government of Tripura had the highest average closing time of 180 days, while the Government of Himachal Pradesh averaged around 116 days in disposing of a complaint.

There are states, however, that are very quick. The Government of Telangana registered an average closing time of just 15 days while the Government of Uttar Pradesh disposed of a public complaint in an average of 28 days — well within the Centre’s limit.

In February 2023, the Government of Uttar Pradesh disposed of the maximum number of grievances (17,601) followed by Punjab (9,801 grievances).

The Government of Maharashtra, with a pendency of 24,121 grievances, tops the list of states with the highest pendency, and nearly 21,000 of these grievances are pending for more than 30 days. The Government of Bihar has the second highest pending grievances for more than 30 days, with the number standing at 15,537 grievances, the report shows.

Under the One Nation, One Portal vision, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances of the Centre has undertaken a massive mandate of linking all respective State/UT grievance portals with the central grievance portal, CPGRAMS. Two states, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, are pending with Forward Integration with CPGRAMS, which means the grievances received on CPGRAMS pertaining to the two states cannot be pushed to/consumed by state portals.

Four states with dedicated public grievance portals — Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal — are pending with Reverse Integration with CPGRAMS, which means that the grievances received by these state portals cannot be pushed to/consumed by CPGRAMS.

Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal are the three states that still do not feature the CPGRAMS link on their state portal to enable citizens to be redirected.

