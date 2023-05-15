Punjab's 'Current Affairs': Power Tariff Hike Sparks Protests by Opposition, Industry Representatives

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved an increase in power tariff for this year in the state, sparking off protests by opposition parties and Industry representatives.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, however, has said that the hike would not impact the common man as the extra cost would be borne by the government.

While domestic consumers, who will get 300 units of free power each month, will have to pay Rs 15 per kilowatt as additional fixed charges, the per unit tariff has been increased by 25 paise to 70 paise. The non-residential or commercial consumers will have to pay Rs 25-Rs 30 as fixed charges, with per unit tariff being increased by 28-41 paise.

Industry in the state will have to pay Rs 25-Rs 30 as additional fixed charges, as per unit tariff for different categories of industrial consumers is now up by 30-40 paise. Even for agricultural consumers, per unit cost has been increased by 90 paise. Though power for agricultural consumers is free, the hike in tariff will increase the subsidy burden of the state government for both farm and domestic consumers.

Though the tariff order comes into effect from April 1, the implementation was delayed because of the model code of conduct being in place for the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

But soon after the revision was announced, opposition parties hit out at the Bhagwant Mann government. Former state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu raised questions over the CM’s statement on the government paying for the increased burden. “The government is saying that it will give money for the increase in electricity rates, but the question is where and how will the government give it? Where will the money come from?" he asked.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had mastered the politics of lies and deception by invoking a massive power tariff hike across all categories of consumers immediately after winning the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll.

“AAP contested the Jalandhar bypoll by showcasing its 300 units free power scheme. Even that has been effectively dismantled with today’s power tariff hike. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s contention that the Punjab government will subsidise consumers for the additional cost borne by them while availing the 300 units free scheme by paying the same to PSPCL is an eyewash. The government already owes Rs 20,400 crore to PSPCL and is in no position to take on an additional burden," he said.

Even the Industry chambers have opposed the hike in power tariff, maintaining that it is a double jolt along with the slowdown in the sector.

In a joint statement, Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, Honey Sethi, general secretary, JS Bhogal, organising secretary, CICU, mentioned that PSPCL issued a new tariff for FY 2023-24, in which, it has increased 0.30 paisa per unit for small and medium, and 0.40 paisa per unit for large enterprises. They said that MSMEs are already reeling under huge losses. The dearth of raw materials has already escalated the cost of manufacturing and it is not in a situation to bear this additional burden, as the industry is already paying high prices compared to other states like Haryana and Rajasthan. Due to this decision, the industry will face a huge burden, they said.

The CICU in its letter requested CM Bhagwant Maan to withdraw this unfavourable decision and give Rs 5 per unit to MSMEs so they can survive in this competitive era.