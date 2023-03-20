For more than ten years, Tipu Sultan, the former king of the Mysore empire, has been used to polarise voters in Karnataka. Ahead of the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now added two more players — Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda — to the story. The right-wing narratives that allege the Vokkaliga chieftains killed Tipu Sultan have begun to include these two names. Questions have been raised about the identities of these two people and if they ever existed.

Tipu was believed to have been murdered by the British during the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War in 1798–1799, according to historians. The Marathas, the Nizam of Hyderabad, and the British all assaulted Srirangapatna. They defeated and killed Tipu by using Mir Sadiq, a minister in his court. However, according to the right wing, the former monarch of Mysore was allegedly assassinated by two Vokkaliga chieftains for ‘betraying Mysore Wodeyars’

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi believes that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda existed for real and have been referred to in writer D Javaregowda’s work Suvarna Mandya. JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda released the book. CT Ravi believes that the opposition’s efforts to brand these two as fictional characters are futile.

However, scholars and historians pose a different view. The assertion that Uri and Nanje Gowda assassinated Tipu is a “pure fiction of the right-wing imagination", according to cultural analyst and novelist N Manu Chakravarthy. “There has been no historical claim, which mentions these two persons, especially, with respect to Tipu Sultan’s treason. He asserts that they are not discussed in any big or relevant historical discussion." Veteran historian and expert on the history of the Mysuru Kingdom, Professor NV Narasimhaiah, concurs. He claims that he has been searching through books for these two names for months now, but in vain.

Historian Nanjaraje Aras also claims that these two names appeared on WhatsApp forwards two years ago without proof of any historical record.

So what about the pictures of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda doing the rounds on WhatsApp? It turns out that the pictures are of the Maru Pandyas (Periya Maru and Chinna Maru) who were prominent in the Sivagangai region of Tamil Nadu in the late 18th century. These two brothers fought against the British East India Company.

