Puri: First-Year MBBS Student Ragged By Three Senior Students, FIR Registered

A case was registered against three senior students of Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Puri after a first-year MBBS student was allegedly ragged.

The senior students who reportedly shaved the beard of the first-year student have been expelled from the college’s students union. Primary action was taken by the medical authority on the ragging case.

The college dean has also written to the parents of the senior students about the ragging incident. In addition, he has filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Puri Penthakat Marine police station, based on the first-year student’s complaint. The anti-ragging committee is also investigating the matter and the action will be taken as per the report that is expected to come in two or three days.

As per reports, the first-year student, who was going to appear for the internal examination, was threatened by three second-year students to cut off his moustache and beard. Following that, the three senior students called the concerned student to their hostel room in the evening and forcibly shaved his beard.

The accused students have also reportedly apologised for the incident.

Professor Maya Padhi, Dean, Shree Jagannath Medical College said, “As per the allegation of the victim student we have taken immediate action on it. We have also filed a case at the police station in this regard. A committee has been formed for investigating and is likely to submit the report within two, or three days. We will take action as per the committee’s probe report".