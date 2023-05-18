Odisha to Get 1st Vande Bharat as PM Modi Gears Up for Launch Today | Check Train Schedule, Ticket Price

Launching the 16th Vande Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday (May 18) launch the express train between Odisha’s Puri and West Bengal’s Howrah. He will also lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment project of Puri and Cuttack railway stations via video conferencing.

Apart from these, PM Modi will also dedicate railway projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore to the country. According to reports, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will also be present in the program.

Schedule of the Vande Bharat Launch

A railway official said that the Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off virtually from Puri around 1 pm on Thursday. The express train will cover a distance of 500 km between Howrah and Puri in about six and a half hours.

People from West Bengal will now be able to reach Puri to worship Lord Jagannath easily with the help of the new Vande Bharat Express train.

This is the second Vande Bharat Express to be received by West Bengal after the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express.

With Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, being a very popular destination for tourists from Bengal and particularly Kolkata and its surroundings as both a pilgrimage and a beach resort town, the semi-high speed train is likely to be an instant hit among travellers, according to travel agents.

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Schedule

• The new Vande Bharat Express, numbered 22895, will depart from Howrah at 6.10 am and reach Puri at 12.35 pm.

• On the opposite route, the train will be numbered 22896 and depart from Puri at 1.50 pm. It will reach Howrah at 8.30 pm.

• It will operate six days a week and will not be in transit on Thursdays.

• The seven halt stations between Howrah and Puri will be Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road.

Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Ticket Price

The train’s fare hasn’t officially been announced yet. However, looking at the fares of other trains with similarly long journeys, passengers can expect the cost to be somewhere between Rs 1,590 and Rs 2,815.

The normal chair car, thus, could cost Rs 1,590, the executive class Rs 2,815 per seat. The catering charges for each would be Rs 308 and Rs 369, respectively.

More Vande Bharat Trains for India

Soon, Indians will be able to travel from Mumbai to Goa, Ranchi to Patna and Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri in just six hours, while Delhi to Dehradun will be mere four hours away as the Narendra Modi government plans to launch Vande Bharat express trains on these routes.

So far the 16-coach semi-high-speed trains are operational on the routes of Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.