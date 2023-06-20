Puri: Jagannath Rath Yatra Commences Amid Tight Security, Footfall of 25 Lakh People Expected

The world-famous Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced with the sacred ‘Pahandi’ rituals in Odisha’s Puri on Tuesday. Quoting an official, a PTI report said the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is expecting a footfall of about 25 lakh people during the Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that proper arrangements have been made for the pilgrims at the Puri station. “All arrangements have been made at the Puri station for the Pilgrims coming here for the Rath yatra. 857 special trains have been arranged for approximately 20 lakh pilgrims," he said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is also in Puri to attend the Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath.

More than 200 coconuts have been installed in the sand art of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at Puri beach ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Speaking to PTI, the SJTA Chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said 180 platoons of police from both the state and Central government have been deployed in the city to ensure law and order and manage crowd management.

“We are expecting a congregation of about 10 lakh people at Puri on ‘Sri Gundicha Day’ on June 20, during which chariots will be pulled by devotees. A green corridor is created to evacuate patients from the crowd to the hospital," he said.

“Special arrangements are being made in view of the prevailing hot and humid conditions in Puri," Das further said, adding that adequate drinking water arrangements are in place for the devotees and special wards have been arranged in Puri Hospital for treatment of heat-affected patients.