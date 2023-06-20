Puri Ratha Yatra 2023: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Jagannath Rath Yatra

JAGANNATH PURI RATH YATRA 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra. The yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath and will be taken out in various parts of the country today. “Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment," PM Modi said in a tweet sharing a video.

Advertisement

Lord Jagannath Yatra is an annual Hindu festival held in the holy city of Puri in Odisha. The festival celebrates the journey of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and their sister Subhadra, from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The chariots are pulled by thousands of devotees, and the festival is a time of great joy and celebration.

The festival is believed to have originated in the 12th century, and it is one of the largest and most popular Hindu festivals in the world. Millions of people from all over India and the world come to Puri to celebrate the festival.

The festival begins on the second day of the waxing moon in the month of Ashadha. On this day, the three deities are bathed in milk, water, and flowers. The next day, the chariots are pulled through the streets of Puri. The chariots are decorated with flowers, flags, and banners.