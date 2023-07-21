News18 Afternoon Digest: No Major Relief for Rahul Gandhi in Modi Surname Case, Gujarat Govt Gets SC Notice And Other Top Stories

Hello, Readers! In today’s afternoon digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Modi Surname case, the launch of 2023 Kia Seltos, Oppenheimer and other stories.

Modi Surname Case: No Big Relief for RaGa But SC Issues Notice to Guj Govt; Next Hearing on Aug 4

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi and the state government on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal challenging the high court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark. READ MORE

Saffron Scoop | BJP’s Tally Can Drop From 18 to 8 in Bengal, Even if Party Maintains 2019 Show. Here’s Why

Ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha election, the BJP has internally set a goal of reaching 350, which is needless to say ambitious even with the Modi-magic trump card. The party is looking for newer pastures like Telangana and Kerala, while seeking to better its tally in states like West Bengal and Tripura where it did well for the first time in 2019. READ MORE

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 10.89 Lakh

Kia Motors has finally launched the much-anticipated Seltos Facelift in the country. The price starts at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). READ MORE

Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh’s Sex Scene Blurred; Bhagavad Gita Quote Retained

Oppenheimer has released in India, with shows starting as early as 12:01 am. The Christopher Nolan film has a massive buzz in the country, resulting in high ticket sales. While the film is being talked about for the stellar cast line up which includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer is also being talked about for its sex scene. The scene, featuring Murphy and Pugh, is the first sex scene directed by Nolan. READ MORE

Bawaal Review: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Shine In Nitesh Tiwari’s Wholesome Entertainer

Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead says a lot, without saying too much. On the surface, it may be a film about an egoistic man who is only concerned about his image. But beyond it, it is a film about love, seen from the world-view of its two leading characters- Ajay and Nisha. Bawaal is not a story crafted with heavy doses of dialogue, romantic songs, or some over-the-top romance common to the genre. The beauty lies in the simplicity of it all. READ MORE