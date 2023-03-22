QR Code on Man’s Tomb in Kerala as Family Hopes to Keep His Memories Alive

In line with the spirit of the adage that people may die but their memories and work last forever, the parents of a 26-year-old doctor have found a new way to let people know about his life and work.

Parents have placed a QR code on their son’s tombstone at St Joseph’s Church in Kerala’s Thrissur. The QR code redirects the users to a website where the work of the doctor is mentioned.

The doctor, Dr Ivin Francis passed away in 2021 while playing badminton. He liked music and was into sports as well, India Today reported.

Advertisement

Ivin’s father, Francis said the idea of a QR code came up as he wanted his son’s life to be a motivation for everyone.

Francis said his son had created profiles of people using QR codes. “He also used to send me a lot of QR codes for information. I could scan the QR code and could download the information I was seeking," he added.

He further credited Ivin’s sister Evelyn for the idea of placing a QR code on his son’s tombstone. She insisted not to inscribe anything on the tomb and place the code instead. Evelyn created the website and the QR code.

“My daughter told me that just writing something about Ivin on the tomb would not be sufficient to portray what all he did. So, she said we place a QR code linked to his profile and place it on the tomb. So, people who scan the code will know who he was and what he did. She created the site and QR code in 10 days," said Francis.

Read all the Latest India News here