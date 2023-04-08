Home » India » 'Raat Kitni Bhi Kaali Ho...': Prayagraj Police Raids Atiq Ahmed's House, Recovers Poster From Transactions Register

'Raat Kitni Bhi Kaali Ho...': Prayagraj Police Raids Atiq Ahmed's House, Recovers Poster From Transactions Register

The poster was found in a register in which all transactions of Ahmed were accounted and recorded. He is currently serving life-term in a 2006 kidnapping case of Umesh Pal.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 20:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Atiq Ahmed was given the jail's uniform --- a white kurta-pajama and cap --- which is mandatory for all the convicts as per jail manual. (PTI)
Atiq Ahmed was given the jail's uniform --- a white kurta-pajama and cap --- which is mandatory for all the convicts as per jail manual. (PTI)

After Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed was found guilty in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, the Prayagraj police on Saturday raided his residence and recovered a poster from it.

The poster read, “Raat kitni bhi kaali ho savere zaroor hota hai" which translates into - no matter how dark the night is, morning always comes.  It was found in a register in which all his transactions were accounted and recorded.

The raid was carried out after the authorities received information that some shooters might have taken shelter there, according to news agency ANI.

This is not the first time Ahmed’s residence has been raided. In a previous raid conducted in February, two luxury cars were recovered.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

What is the case against Atiq Ahmed?

Ahmed and two others were found guilty and were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Prayagraj in the 2006 kidnapping case of Umesh Pal, a witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder.

Umesh Pal, too, was killed last month in an attack allegedly orchestrated by the two. The court is yet to announce the quantum of the case.

Along with Atiq Ahmed, Saulat Hanif and Dinesh Pasi have been held guilty under Section 364A (Kidnapping for ransom) — the maximum punishment in which can be death or life sentence — and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy).

A fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed by the court on all the three accused. The sum will have to be paid to the victim’s family.

The apex court had also refused to give him protection. The gangster had sought protection from UP Police and said that we would be killed in “fake encounter". The Court has now asked Atiq to approach High Court.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

first published: April 08, 2023, 20:16 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 20:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Release Of Pushpa 2 Poster, Citadel Screening, Premiere Of Jubilee Among The Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week