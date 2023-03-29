Rahul Gandhi Did Not Apologise to OBCs Despite Defaming Them: Piyush Goyal at News18 Rising India

At the third edition of the News18 Rising India Conclave on Wednesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Congress’s Rahul Gandhi “insulted the whole Other Backward Class (OBC) community".

Speaking about Gandhi’s ‘Modi surname’ controversy, he said: “Gandhi did not apologise and also insulted the whole OBC community…"

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, in line with the 2013 Supreme Court judgment in the Lily Thomas case. The court in Surat sentenced on Thursday Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

On Gandhi blaming Modi for his disqualification, he said: “PM Modi is responsible for uplifting the poor, pushing exports to heights, attack on corruption, bringing in transparency… Gandhi has insulted the OBC community, accusing them of things and defaming them. The hearing went on for four years. A Congress leader said when the judgment was to be announced, at the airport and in court, they asked Gandhi to apologise. But he did not. Then what option did the court have? Gandhi’s government had brought in an ordinance [for relief from disqualification], which he himself tore on a public platform… the visuals were all over."

Goyal said the notice sent to Gandhi to vacate the official bungalow was as per the law. “It is a rule that you have to vacate the house in 30 days [if you are not an MP]. If he wants an extension, he can request for it to the housing committee…He has three houses in Delhi. Mallikarjun Kharge has also offered his house…"

“Raising selective questions over the integrity of institutions is sad… It leads to doubts if it is the Congress strategy to put pressure on courts and institutions," said Goyal, adding, “They have attacked democracy since 2014. India’s democracy is safe…People have given their verdict. Look at the three Northeast states where the BJP is in power. People are with us."

On Opposition’s allegations of political vendetta and misuse of central agencies, Goyal said, “The coalition of corrupt is being developed… Gandhi is on bail in seven cases. Were the courts that gave him bail under our influence? He is on bail even in the National Herald case…"

Responding to the Opposition’s claims that democracy is in danger, he said: “I believe the corrupt are in danger. This is the first time when everyone is angry towards the corrupt and are happy about the action being taken."

Replying to who is his hero, Goyal said: “Everyone has several heroes in his life. Following only one person’s ideology is not good. Today, I am working under PM Modi’s leadership. We learn a lot from him. PM Modi has been an inspiration for me. If I have to recognise one hero, then PM Modi stands out as Hero No. 1 for me."

