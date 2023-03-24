Modi Surname Case: Rahul Gandhi Disqualified from Lok Sabha, Official Residence to Go Next

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case. Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

“Consequent upon his conviction by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat…, Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad Parliamentary constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of the lower house from the date of his conviction." the notification read.

As per the provision, now the Congress leader will have to vacate his official residence. This order was issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday and was signed by Secretary General, Lok Sabha.

Congress’ Reaction

Reacting to Gandhi’s disqualification, the Congress said it will fight the battle both “legally and politically".

“We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he was stunned by the action against Gandhi and by its rapidity. “This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy," Tharoor said in a tweet.

Defending Gandhi’s disqualification, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P S Baghel termed it as “lawful" and asserted that “everyone is equal before law".

He also noted that a BJP MLA was also recently disqualified in Uttar Pradesh following his conviction in a criminal case.

Defamation Case

Surat district court in Gujarat on Thursday convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged ‘Modi surname’ remark in 2019.

Gandhi was convicted under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.

BJP MLA and former Gujarat Minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?…" remark.

(With agency inputs)

