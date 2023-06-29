Manipur: Rahul Gandhi Meets Violence-affected People at Churachndpur, ‘Denied Permission’ for Moirang Visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited people displaced by the ethnic strife at Churachandpur in Manipur after reaching there in a helicopter, hours behind schedule as his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the state police mid-way fearing violence.

Gandhi went to a relief camp and interacted with the inmates, PTI reported. He also shared lunch with children at a relief camp set up at a school in Churachandpu.

The Congress leader earlier returned to the capital Imphal after his envoy on the way to Churachandpur district in Manipur was stopped by the police today. The Congress leader arrived in Manipur’s capital Imphal on his two-day visit to the violence-hit state earlier today.

Police stopped Rahul Gandhi at Bishnupur citing security reasons and restriction of VIP movement in a buffer zone.

Rahul Gandhi’s Moirang Visit Cancelled After Admin Denied Permission

Meanwhile, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Moirang has been cancelled as the administration did not permit him to come to Moirang - neither by road nor by air. “He could meet the violence-affected people only in Churachandpur. He is returning to Imphal and will stay the night there. There is no clarity on if he will be able to continue with his visits scheduled for tomorrow," Meghachandra told ANI.

Locals charged at the barricades when Rahul Gandhi’s envoy passed by and police had to fire tear gas shell to disperse the agitated crowd.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “Rahul Gandhi’s convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us."

“I do not know why the Police are not allowing us. Rahul Gandhi’s visit is to meet the affected people only. We travelled around 20-25 km but there was no road blockage anywhere. Rahul Gandhi is sitting inside the car. I do not know who has instructed the local police," he added.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between police and crowd in Bishnupur where Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped. Why the government is blocking his (Rahul Gandhi’s) visit, let him go, a local said.

Congress Slams BJP Govt for Stopping Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also reacted to the incident and accused the Manipur government of using “autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Rahul Gandhi".

“Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Manipur has been stopped by the police near Bishnupur. He is going there to meet the people suffering in relief camps and to provide a healing touch in the strife-torn state. PM Modi has not bothered to break his silence on Manipur. He has left the state to fend for itself. Now, his double engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Shri Rahul Gandhi. This is totally unacceptable and shatters all Constitutional and Democratic norms. Manipur needs peace, NOT confrontation," Kharge tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi is set to meet people displaced by the ethnic clashes in relief camps and hold talks with civil society organisations during his two-day visit to the state, party officials earlier said.

This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the northeastern state since violence first broke out on May 3.

“After reaching Imphal, Gandhi is scheduled to head to Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps. He will then go to Moirang in Bishnupur district and interact with displaced persons," a senior Congress leader was quoted by PTI as saying.

“On Friday, Gandhi will visit relief camps in Imphal and will later hold talks with certain civil society organisations," the Congress leader added.

Working President MPCC, Kh Debabrata said, “Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Churachandpur to meet people staying in the relief camps and stay with the affected families. Later he will visit Moirang and will interact with the affected families and Civil Society Organisations. Tomorrow he will meet important people in Imphal and also visit two more relief camps."

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate slammed the Centre over alleged inaction while Manipur is burning. “For the past two past months, this government was busy with elections and the US-Egypt tour and they did nothing. But when Rahul Gandhi decided to visit Manipur, they are trying to block him. Rahul Gandhi is there to restore peace and harmony among people there. He is there to spread the message of love. How can anyone have an objection to this?" she asked.

“He was stopped just 20 km from Imphal. Why was he not stopped at the airport itself? Why was he allowed to go by road? Why was the permission given in the first place? The administration that gave the permission gets calls from the top and they block Rahul Gandhi asking him to take a chopper. He will continue his journey by chopper or by the road he will go for sure. This is happening because the dictator is scared that his dreams built on hatred will be demolished. What is the reason the PM did not appeal for peace in Manipur? What is the plan of this government to continue the unrest in Manipur? Why are they allowing the unrest there?" she said.

BJP Reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s Manipur Visit

BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi over his Manipur visit calling him a “political opportunist, who wants to keep the pot boiling".

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter and said, “Not once did Rahul Gandhi visit Churachandpur in Manipur between 2015-17, to meet the victims of ethnic violence, that raged following Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh Govt’s decision to pass three Bills – the Protection of Manipur People’s Bill, 2015, Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2015, and Manipur Shops and Establishments (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015, which were seen by the people of Churachandpur district, comprising mostly of Paites and Kukis, as ‘anti-Tribal’, and a ‘conspiracy’ by the majority Meitei community to grab Tribal land."

“Why didn’t Rahul Gandhi visit Manipur then? He is no messiah of peace just a political opportunist, who wants to keep the pot boiling. His visit to Manipur is not borne out of concern for people but his own selfish political agenda. There is a reason no one trusts either him or the Congress," he added.

BJP leader Sambit Patra said the situation in Manipur is due to the legacy issue, in which Congress has played an important role. “I don’t want to cite those issues because of the sensitivity attached to them. All Manipur Students’ Union during a press conference yesterday demanded to boycott Rahul Gandhi’s visit and enumerated those legacy issues. Many civil society organisations had also given a call that Rahul Gandhi should not come to Manipur and incite sparks. Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour is highly irresponsible. I’ve always said, Rahul Gandhi and responsibility never travel together," he said.