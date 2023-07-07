Modi Surname Case: Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC Rejects Plea for Stay on Conviction

In big setback for Rahul Gandhi, the Gujarat High Court has upheld the sessions court order in the plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case related to his remark about the Modi surname.

While dismissing the plea, Justice Hemant Prachchhak noted that Gandhi is already facing 10 cases across India, adding the order of the lower court was “just, proper and legal" in convicting the Congress leader. The HC noted that there is no reasonable ground to stay the conviction.

As a result of this verdict Rahul will be unable to contest elections or seek revocation of his Member of Parliament status, necessitating his approach to the Supreme Court to challenge this order.

The verdict was delivered by Justice Hemant Prachchhak at 11 am.

In May, Justice Prachchhak, while hearing Gandhi’s plea, declined to provide interim relief, stating that a final order would be issued after the conclusion of the summer vacation, which ended three weeks ago.

During a hearing on April 29, Gandhi’s lawyer argued that a maximum punishment of two years for a bailable, non-cognizable offense could result in his client losing his Lok Sabha seat “permanently and irreversibly," which would have a “very serious additional irreversible consequence to the person and the constituency he represents."

On March 23, a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat convicted the former Congress president under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal defamation in a 2019 case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Purnesh Modi, sentencing him to two years in jail.