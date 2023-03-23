LIVE: Will RaGa Speak in Parl? Cong Leader Spotted at Delhi Airport; AAP's Rally, Rising Covid, Rain Also in Focus

Besides, the political development, we will also track the Covid situation as the active tally crossed the 7,000-mark on Wednesday, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a high-level meeting.

The national capital has also been witnessing a sudden drop in temperature, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light drizzle on Thursday evening or night. A ‘yellow alert’ has also been issued for light rain and gusty winds for Friday.

In the first development, all eyes are on Parliament to see if the Speaker will allot time to Gandhi to defend himself in the controversy surrounding his UK speech. The Congress leader has written to the Speaker to be allowed to speak under rule 357 (in the Lok Sabha).

“The demand for apology that is being repeated, it is being done so that attention is diverted from the Adani issue. Their strategy is 3D — distort, defame and divert. They distorted Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, defamed him and now want to divert attention from the Adani issue,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday during a press conference.

The grand old party has also written on Speaker Om Birla against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, asking for a notice be served to him for defaming Rahul Gandhi. On the other, the Centre has accused the Opposition of derailing Parliament and rejecting the Speaker and Vice President’s efforts to break the stalemate.

The Centre has been strategizing to pass the laws in the din, in order to put forward a point that it has been working. However, with repeated wash-outs, speculations are now that the Budget session may be cut short.

The Opposition members will be meeting in Parliament at 9:30 am, while an “important meeting” of the leaders is also scheduled to be held at the Delhi residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. The Floor Leaders of the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha have been invited to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a rally in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to launch a nationwide campaign with the slogan ‘Modi hatao, desh bachao’. The party will also sound the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Martyrs’ Day, in presence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

The Kejriwal-led party made the announcement to hold a rally on Wednesday after posters reading “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” appeared on walls and electricity poles across the national capital. With the Delhi Police arresting six people and registering 49 FIRs in connection with the posters, city environment minister Gopal Rai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared.

PM Modi, on the other hand, has directed officials to enhance whole genome sequencing of the Covid-19 virus to track newer variants and carry out effective monitoring of influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections.

He also urged people to follow respiratory hygiene and coronavirus appropriate behaviour, according to a statement issued by the PMO. He was informed that availability and prices of 20 main Covid drugs, 12 other drugs, 8 buffer drugs and 1 influenza drug are being monitored.

Modi’s meeting came in the backdrop of increasing Covid-19 cases over the past three weeks. An increase in flu cases, especially of H3N2 subtype, has also been seen during this period.

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases daily were reported on two of the previous three days – March 20 (1,246 cases), March 21 (699 cases) and March 22 (1,134 cases).

Till mid-February, less than 1,000 cases were being reported a week. The numbers started rising slowly, reaching 3,000 cases a week by mid-March.

Read all the Latest India News here