Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » 'Epitome of Grace...': Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Mother Sonia Wearing Oxygen Mask During Emergency Landing

'Epitome of Grace...': Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Mother Sonia Wearing Oxygen Mask During Emergency Landing

The Congress leaders' aircraft made an emergency landing in Bhopal, on its way from Bengaluru to Delhi on Tuesday evening

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 19:14 IST

Bhopal, India

The New Delhi-bound chartered plane carrying the mother-son duo made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening. (File Image/PTI)
The New Delhi-bound chartered plane carrying the mother-son duo made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening. (File Image/PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to Instagram and penned an appreciation post for his 76-year-old mother for maintaining her calm during an emergency landing of their aircraft in Bhopal on Tuesday. The Congress leaders’ aircraft made an emergency landing in Bhopal, on its way from Bengaluru to Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of his mother, Sonia, and wrote, “Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure." The picture showed the Congress leader wearing an oxygen mask.

The Congress leaders’ flight made an emergency landing in Bhopal, on its way back to Delhi from Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Image/Instagram)

Advertisement

The New Delhi-bound chartered plane carrying the mother-son duo made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening. However, quoting airport director Ramji Awasthi, news agency PTI reported it was a priority landing and not an emergency landing.

A Congress leader later told the agency that a technical glitch led to the unscheduled brief halt.

“The chartered plane carrying Sonia ji and Rahul ji made an emergency landing because of some technical snag," former Madhya Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Shoba Oza said.

Following the incident, senior Congress leaders, including Shoba Oza, former Union minister Suresh Pachori, MLAs PC Sharma, Arif Masood and Kunal Choudhary rushed to Bhopal airport and enquired about the Gandhis’ well-being.

top videos
  • Oppenheimer Set For Release; All You Must Know About J Robert Oppenheimer, Father Of The Atomic Bomb

    • “Both of them left for New Delhi by an IndiGo flight at around 9.30 pm," Oza said.

    Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were on their way back to Delhi after attending an opposition meeting in Bengaluru, earlier in the day, when the incident took place.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 19, 2023, 19:11 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 19:14 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App