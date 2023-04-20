Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveAtiq AhmedCovid NewsRahul Gandhi
Rahul Interacts with Students Preparing for UPSC, SSC Exams in Mukherjee Nagar

Rahul Interacts with Students Preparing for UPSC, SSC Exams in Mukherjee Nagar

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 23:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Rahul Gandhi interacting with students, and sipping chai. (Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations in the Mukherjee Nagar area here.

Gandhi’s meeting with the students came on a day a court in Gujarat’s Surat rejected his application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark.

In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with the students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.

Later, in a Facebook post, Gandhi posted pictures from his interaction with the students and said it is always a delight to listen to and engage with students.

“They are the ones who hold the key to India’s progressive future," he said.

Earlier this week, Gandhi visited the Jama Masjid area in old Delhi and the Bengali Market and treated himself to the popular dishes of these areas.

Gandhi visited a famous ‘sharbat’ vendor in the Jama Masjid area and other eateries. He also treated himself to fruits and had a taste of ‘golgappas’ at Nathu Sweets at the Bengali Market.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 20, 2023, 23:25 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 23:25 IST
