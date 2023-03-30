Home » India » Rahul Row: At Rising India Summit, Vice President Criticises Those Who 'Go to Other Countries And Run Down Their Own'

Rahul Row: At Rising India Summit, Vice President Criticises Those Who 'Go to Other Countries And Run Down Their Own'

He also referred to those who have been creating commotion over actions brought about by court rulings

Published By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 23:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Network18's Rising India 2023 Summit. Pic/News18
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Network18's Rising India 2023 Summit. Pic/News18

At a time when the buzz created by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements abroad as well as his disqualification from Parliament following a conviction in a criminal defamation case is still reverberating, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday spoke out against those who go to foreign countries and use platforms there to attack India.

“You will not find a parallel in the world, when people holding positions of power would go to other countries, other geographical locales, and run down their own country. We all need to reflect on this," he said at Network18’s Rising India Summit.

The Vice President said that one can see an entire ecosystem aimed at handicapping our growth; attacking India’s legitimacy as a nation-state, its constitutional institutions, including the Parliament, is becoming a favourite pastime, “even of some of us".

RELATED NEWS

He also referred to those who have been creating a row over actions brought about by court rulings.

“If there is a verdict of the court one way or the other, it is not optional for the government or the concerned person to obey it or not to obey it. There is only one option: obey it or take recourse in lawful remedies," Dhankhar said.

About the Author

Pathikrit Sen Gupta

first published: March 30, 2023, 23:55 IST
last updated: March 30, 2023, 23:55 IST
