Raigad Landslide: Death Toll Reaches 57; Rescue Op Called Off

The death toll in the landslide that hit Irshalwadi village of Maharashtra’s Raigad district reached 27 on Sunday as rescue operations were called off. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said on Saturday night that the landline search and rescue operations were resumed from Sunday morning.

According to an NDRF official, nobody was recovered so far after the search and rescue operation resumed.

The death toll stood at 27 following the recovery of six more bodies that were trapped under the debris on Saturday. Officials of the rescue operation have added that 81 people are still feared to be missing.

As per a Times Now report, a foul smell has spread from the dead bodies in the landslide-affected area, following which Section 144 has been imposed on Irshalvadi and Nanivali villages.

OFFICIAL UPDATES FROM RESCUE OPS

As per the latest News18 updates, the areas of Irshalvadi and Nanivali village have been made out of reach for everyone except the rescue team as it is hampering the search operations. The state government has announced strict measures asking people to not visit the landslide spot.

An official from the relief and rehabilitation department said that as per the latest figures the population of the village was 229 and currently, 98 people have been shifted to makeshift camps. The official also added, “The decision over the ongoing rescue and search operation is likely to be taken on Monday".

NDRF Deputy Commandant, Deepak Tiwari said that the officials faced difficulties in the rescue operation due to the bad weather conditions. An official from the district administration said that the bodies that are buried under the debris have started decaying and that there’s no more possibility of finding anybody alive there. “The district administration will send a report to the chief minister and deputy chief ministers on Sunday and the decision is expected to be taken on Monday morning", he added.

Officials have said that at least 17 of 48 houses in the village were fully or partially buried under the landslide debris.

REQUEST FOR FOOD AND DONATIONS BY RAIGAD ADMINISTRATION

The district administration of Raigad has reportedly requested people to donate food as well as money for the survivors of the landslide. The officials have also released details of a bank account, where people can donate funds to financially assist the affected ones. The details of the account are as follows:

Name of the account: District Disaster Response Fund, Name of the bank: State Bank of India, Main Branch, Alibag, Bank Account Number:-38222872300, IFSC Code:-SBIN0000308.

CHILDREN IN SCHOOLS, UNWARE WHEN MISHAP OCCURRED

Many children from the Irshalwadi village, particularly from the spot where the landslide occured, were away in boarding schools when the landslide disrupted the lives of the villagers.

Among these was nine-year old Vasant Pirkad, 12 of whose family members including his parents, have been feared to be dead in the landslide. Vasant was brought to the relief camp near his home by a relative on Saturday. He studied at the Mangawadi Ashramshala, a residential school for tribal children at Kajrat, as per a Times of India report.

Three sisters from the village, 12-year old Radhika Pardhi, nine-year old Monica and four-year old Madhuri are also among the children who have now probably been orphaned. The sisters lost seven family members in the tragedy.

CM SHINDE TO ADOPT CHILDREN ORPHANED DUE TO LANDSLIDE

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to adopt the children who lost both their parents in the Raigad landslide. Shinde announced on his official twitter account, “Doctor Shrikant Shinde Foundation has decided to support all the orphans in Irshalwadi."