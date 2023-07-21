Raigad Landslide: Children Among 22 Killed, Rescue Ops Suspended Due to Heavy Rains | Updates

Bodies of six more people were recovered on Friday as search and rescue operations at the landslide site in Irshalwadi hamlet, in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, were suspended due to incessant rains. At least 22 people were killed, and several houses were buried under rubble following a landslide in Khalapur’s Irsalvadi village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.
“The rescue operation has been suspended for today due to inclement weather conditions and heavy rains. It will continue tomorrow morning at the same time with the same four NDRF teams," according to an official statement.
“Today, the teams recovered a total of six bodies, out of which three were male and three were female," officials said.
Among the 22 deceased, there are four children aged between 6 months and four years, including two siblings, an official said.
Four teams of NDRF were deployed at the site of the landslide. The search and rescue operation was called off yesterday evening due to continuous and heavy rain and the threat of further landslides.
Quoting an official, a PTI report said of the total 228 residents of the village, the bodies of 22 have been recovered, while 93 residents have been traced.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the spot yesterday evening and took stock of the situation.
Raigad Landslide Latest Updates
- The IMD has issued a ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar district tomorrow. An ‘Orange’ alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.
- Raigad district has on Friday assistance from locals for the landslide victims.
- In the appeal issued by the district information officer, the administration sought assistance from citizens to help the affected villagers resume their normal lives.
- Those interested can donate money to the District Disaster Response Fund with the State Bank of India, Alibag Main branch, the appeal said.
- Citizens can also contact SDO Karjat Anit Nairale (8390090040) and Khalapur Tehsildar Ayub Tamboli (9975751076), the appeal further said.
- Maharashtra’s second Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar is set to visit the site of the landslide tragedy today.
- The search and rescue operation was resumed at 6:30 am on Friday.
- Out of nearly 50 houses in the village, 17 were flattened by the landslide, officials said.
- “At least four NDRF teams reached the landslide site this morning and started the operation. Teams of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), local disaster management authorities, and Raigad police are also engaged in the operation," an official was quoted by PTI as saying.
- “We have roped in a dog squad to assist the personnel in the search operation," an NDRF official added.
- As many as 21 people were rescued from the site on Thursday.
- “The deceased included four children between the age group of one to four years and a 70-year-old person," an NDRF official told PTI.
- Seven injured persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official added.
- Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said DCM Devendra Fadnavis’ birthday won’t be celebrated in view of the landslide tragedy. Instead, it will be marked as ‘Seva Saptaaha’, he added.