Raigad Landslide: Children Among 22 Killed, Rescue Ops Suspended Due to Heavy Rains | Updates

Bodies of six more people were recovered on Friday as search and rescue operations at the landslide site in Irshalwadi hamlet, in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, were suspended due to incessant rains. At least 22 people were killed, and several houses were buried under rubble following a landslide in Khalapur’s Irsalvadi village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra.

“The rescue operation has been suspended for today due to inclement weather conditions and heavy rains. It will continue tomorrow morning at the same time with the same four NDRF teams," according to an official statement.

“Today, the teams recovered a total of six bodies, out of which three were male and three were female," officials said.

Among the 22 deceased, there are four children aged between 6 months and four years, including two siblings, an official said.

Four teams of NDRF were deployed at the site of the landslide. The search and rescue operation was called off yesterday evening due to continuous and heavy rain and the threat of further landslides.

Quoting an official, a PTI report said of the total 228 residents of the village, the bodies of 22 have been recovered, while 93 residents have been traced.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the spot yesterday evening and took stock of the situation.