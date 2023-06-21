Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Bengal on Wednesday, Likely to Take Underwater Metro Ride 

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to take the underwater ride of the Kolkata Metro on Wednesday.

In April this year, the Kolkata Metro created history by undertaking its maiden journey underwater, through a tunnel that runs inside the Hooghly River. Trail runs are being conducted for the underwater journey from — Howrah Maidan to Esplanade.

Vaishnaw is expected to arrive in Howrah around 3 pm on Wednesday and is likely to take the ride from there. He is likely to review the work of the underwater tunnel. He will also meet officials at Kharagpur railway station.

Sources in Kolkata Metro said that this underwater metro is ready and will start operations before 2024. The tunnel length of the tunnel is 10.8 km and the width is 5.5 metres.