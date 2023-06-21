Trends :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Bengal on Wednesday, Likely to Take Underwater Metro Ride 

Sources in Kolkata Metro said that this underwater metro is ready and will start operations before 2024. The tunnel length of the tunnel is 10.8 km and the width is 5.5 metres

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 00:06 IST

Kolkata, India

Vaishnaw is expected to arrive in Howrah around 3 pm on Wednesday and is likely to take the ride from there. (News18)
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is likely to take the underwater ride of the Kolkata Metro on Wednesday.

In April this year, the Kolkata Metro created history by undertaking its maiden journey underwater, through a tunnel that runs inside the Hooghly River. Trail runs are being conducted for the underwater journey from — Howrah Maidan to Esplanade.

Vaishnaw is expected to arrive in Howrah around 3 pm on Wednesday and is likely to take the ride from there. He is likely to review the work of the underwater tunnel. He will also meet officials at Kharagpur railway station.

Sources in Kolkata Metro said that this underwater metro is ready and will start operations before 2024.  The tunnel length of the tunnel is 10.8 km and the width is 5.5 metres.

    • One officer told News18, “We are also very excited as the Railway Minister himself will take this underwater journey. Right now this is the most prestigious project we are handling. Most importantly it is a great thing that the Railway Minister is giving time and listening to the division’s requirements."

    first published: June 21, 2023, 00:06 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 00:06 IST
